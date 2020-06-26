After Twitter labels, censors, and suspends, Parler hits No.1 on Apple’s App Store

After a significant surge in sign-ups after Twitter censored and suspended conservative meme-makers to heads of state, the free speech social media platform known as “Parler” hit number one on the Apple App Store’s News section.
The screenshot was posted in a parlay by CEO and creator of Parler, John Matze, who wrote:
This is our victory as a community for free speech over the tech tyrants. This is a symbol that we want a Town Square for free discussion. We the people do not want to be told what to think, we do not want to be manipulated, and we want our data to be private. We reject technofascism and those who think they are the sole arbiters of truth. We reject their biased editorial panels, we reject their “fact checkers” and we reject censorship. #SpeakFree
Twitter slapped a label on another one of President Donald Trump’s tweets on Tuesday, claiming that it violated its rules about “abusive behavior.” Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that “there will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”
“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” a Twitter spokesperson said. The tweet is remaining on the platform “given its relevance to ongoing public conversation.” Users will be able to retweet it with comment, but they will not be able to “like,” “reply” or merely retweet it.
Parler was founded in 2018 by John Matze and Jared Thomson who, per the company about page, were “exhausted with a lack of transparency in big tech, ideological suppression and privacy abuse.”
While the site was never exclusively pitched as a conservative answer to Twitter, it has seen an explosion in publicity and interest since Twitter fact-checked one of Trump’s tweets for the first time on May 26.
Since then, the Parler app has steadily climbed up the app store rankings and the site now has more than a million users, 10 times more than a year ago.
On Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) became the latest high-profile Republican to announce he was joining the site, “This platform gets what free speech is all about, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Cruz said in a video message on Twitter, calling for an “end” to “Silicon Valley censorship.”
MacDailyNews Take: Newton’s Third Law of Motion: For every action, there is a reaction. More info and download link for the Parler app via Apple’s App Store here.
12 Comments
I’m sure Cook will find a way to fix that.
Nothing to fix! Every single device downloading Parler from the App Store was bought from his fruity SJW company. I’m sure he couldn’t be more pleased!
As its user base continues to grow, watch the mainstream media attempt to discredit Parler because they want you to use Twitter, where leftists control the narrative.
When President Trump adds a Parler account, MSNBCNN will have a collective conniption fit.
The Independent and Yahoo, among others, have already released articles attempting to paint Parler as a hub for neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and the oft-used term “far-right” in order to denigrate site.
WATCH CAREFULLY and you can see the panic as they fear their control over “social media” is slipping away.
Twitter brought this upon themselves. This is Twitter’s “Head of Site Integrity,” Yoel Roth:
They should simply name the platform “Crooks & Liars” so people know where they can easily find their misinformation.
Yes, Twitter should.
Issuing a public warning of intent to enforce the law is not a threat of “harm.”
Twitter is a twisted leftist swamp.
Twitter’s actions also raise some interesting legal questions regarding not only election interference, but campaign finance. Should their actions be considered an in-kind donation to the Biden campaign? Or should they be held to a variation of the “equal time” doctrine, where they aren’t permitted to delete, hide, or otherwise obfuscate what a candidate is saying?
Of course literally thousands of tweets promising violence against Trump, against police officers in general, or publicizing this weekend’s Black Lives Matter “protests” haven’t been hidden.
MDN…need to fix your take…it should be “opposite and equal” reaction.
In this case, the opposite reaction might end up being unequal. Heavy-handed biased Twitter can do what they want with their platform and if nobody but a bunch of leftist commies end up using it, then that is what it shall end up being.
The #3 overall post on US Facebook today, with almost 200,000 shares, is a photo of a Vietnam War memorial vandalized by BLM protesters.
https://twitter.com/kevinroose/status/1276597627623100416/photo/1
Too bad it’s a lie from a conservative commentator.
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/jun/04/facebook-posts/vietnam-memorial-was-not-vandalized-black-lives-ma/
If you think lies like this should be permitted on social media, then you are part of the problem.
Please go peddle your lies on your insignificant little social network. Such a great way to live one’s life.
Liberal and Indepedent views on Twitter, Conservative views on Parler. I really have never understood why conservatives would continue to use Twitter then cry about censorship sounding like liberal snowflakes. If you write an essay then throw it in fire you CAN’T be mad at the fire for burning your message!
Good to see that conservatives are going where the message is welcomed.
“Good to see that conservatives are going where the message is welcomed.”
They’re going to Parler because many of them are getting blocked or pushed out of twitter. I’m sure they’d rather stay in twitter.