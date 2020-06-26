Apple’s Craig Federighi talks WWDC20 announcements

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, talks with YouTuber Marques Brownlee about Apple’s WWDC20 announcements, remotely, of course due to COVID-19 concerns.

Useful Timestamps:

0:00 Intro

1:32 Default Apps

5:08 Siri

8:34 MacOS Big Sur Design/Icons

14:30 iPad Weather and Calculator

16:06 Apple Watch on iPad

17:38 Sponsor

MacDailyNews Take: With Apple’s purchase of Dark Sky, expect an Apple “Weather” app for the iPad, be it named “Dark Sky Weather” (which already exists for iPad (and iPhone and Apple Watch) and which we very highly recommend, and have since well before Apple bought it) or renamed just plain “Weather” sooner than later.