Apple TV+ expands international slate with neo-noir thriller ‘Losing Alice’

“Losing Alice,” a neo-noir psychological thriller from creator, writer and director Sigal Avin, is set to join Apple’s slate of sweeping international original series in a new co-production deal.

Apple has partnered with Israel’s Dori Media production compnay in association with HOT on “Losing Alice,” which recently hosted its premiere as part of the We Are One: A Global Film Festival. The first season of the hotly anticipated, eight-episode series will stream worldwide later this year, exclusively on Apple TV+, and is currently airing on HOT in Israel.

“Losing Alice” is a thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind. The series follows Alice (played by Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success.

Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, “Losing Alice” is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director.

The series is created, written and directed by Sigal Avin.

“Losing Alice” will join an expanding list of premium Apple Originals from all over the world, including the recently announced “Tehran,” a thrilling new original series from Israel created by “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder; “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios, and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “Slow Horses,” an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; “Shantaram,” based on Gregory David Robert’s best-selling novel and starring Charlie Hunnam; “Pachinko,” a highly anticipated drama series based on The New York Times best-selling acclaimed novel by Min Jin Lee, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh; and “Suspicion,” a high-paced thriller starring Uma Thurman and based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag.”

