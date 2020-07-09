Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.36, or 0.36%, to $382.73, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $385.27.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $192.58.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 29,463,785 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,648,330 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 30.07.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.659 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.659T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.625T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.587T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.034B

5. Facebook (FB) – $696.605B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $442.782B

• Walmart (WMT) – $361.753B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $258.604B

• Intel (INTC) – $247.350B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $223.315B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $221.049B

• Disney (DIS) – $211.063B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $197.181B

• IBM (IBM) – $102.720B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $114.790B

• Sony (SNE) – $86.326B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $67.056B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $51.093B

• Dell (DELL) – $39.789B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.027B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $23.473B

• Nokia (NOK) – $23.413B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.658B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.789B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.654B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $52.382M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: To the Earth’s natural satellite, Alice!