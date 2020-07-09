Apple releases iOS 13.6 golden master to developers

Apple today released iOS 13.6 golden master to developers. iOS 13.6 features improved support for downloading and installing system updates, the all-new Apple News+ Audio content, as well as the new digital Car Key feature.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

We first got a look at the new Apple News+ Audio feature with the iOS 13.5.5 beta (renamed to iOS 13.6). It brings professionally narrated audio stories curated from the Apple News team to your device.

Another anticipated feature coming with iOS 13.6 is the launch of CarKey… [which] will first arrive with the new BMW 5 Series.

Another change with this release is the ability to track new symptoms in the Health app like headaches, chills, sore throat, and more. Finally, there are some minor tweaks to the News app privacy notices and links that can be found be heading to Settings > News.