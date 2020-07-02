BMW Connected app updated with Apple Car Key support

With Apple Car Key support, you can now use your iPhone as a key for your compatible BMW, while enjoying maximum security and data protection. The digital car key on your compatible iPhone allows you to conveniently and securely lock, unlock, and even start your BMW.

From now on you can use your iPhone as a key with a compatible BMW, with maximum security and data protection guaranteed. If your iPhone happens to run out of battery, you can still unlock and start your vehicle for up to five hours. If you turn your iPhone off manually, the BMW Digital Key will only work once you turn your device back on.

The following vehicles built from summer 2020 or later are compatible with the BMW Digital Key (not all models are available in all markets).

• The 1

• The 2

• The 3

• The 4

• The 5

• The 6

• The 8

• The X5

• The X6

• The X7

• The M5

• The M8

• The X5 M

• The X6 M

• The Z4

The following devices are compatible with BMW Digital Key:

• iPhone XR

• iPhone XS

• iPhone XS Max

• iPhone 11

• iPhone 11 Pro

• iPhone 11 Pro Max

• iPhone SE (2nd generation)

• Apple Watch Series 5.

BMW Digital Key will require the upcoming iOS 13.6 and WatchOS 6.2.8.

To see whether your vehicle is compatible, you can use the BMW Connected App. Use your compatible iPhone to log into the app with your BMW ID and add your vehicle to your account, if it is not already shown on your account. If you see a section marked “Digital Key” on the ”Vehicle tab”, then your vehicle is compatible. After you setup Digital Key, you will still be able to use your Digital Key even if you uninstall the BMW Connected app.

If both your iPhone and your car are compatible, you can set up a Digital Key. If your BMW is not already linked to a BMW ID, use the BMW Connected app to add it to an existing BMW ID or to create a new BMW ID. First, create a BMW ID and use the BMW Connected app to add your vehicle.

To begin the setup process, access the Digital Key menu in the app. For security reasons, you must be sitting in your car and have both of your regular car keys with you in order to prove that you are the owner. Press the Start Pairing button, follow the instructions in the BMW Connected menu, and place your iPhone in the smartphone tray with the NFC sensor, and you’re done! Your Digital Key will then be stored in the Apple Wallet app.

The digital key is saved in the Secure Element on your iPhone. The near field communication (NFC) technology guarantees a high level of data protection, since the sender and receiver must be in close proximity to communicate.

More info via BMW here.

MacDailyNews Take: It makes sense that BMW would be first to offer the Apple CarKey feature since, back in 2004, BMW was also the first vehicle maker to have seamless integration between Apple’s iPod and a vehicle audio system with the BMW iPod Adapter.

As with CarPlay, we’re going to want to make sure we have Apple CarKey-enabled vehicles, so, yes, this is another smart way to strengthen Apple’s Hotel California ecosystem. You’re going to want an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and, eventually, Apple Glasses even more in the future!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]