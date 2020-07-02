Sony TV co-president Chris Parnell departs for Apple TV+

Chris Parnell is leaving Sony Pictures Television for a top programming job at Apple. He’ll reunite with former studio chiefs Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht at Apple TV+.

Lesley Goldberg for The Hollywood Reporter:

In his new senior programming role on the domestic development team, the well-respected exec will report to Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of scripted development and current programming, and be responsible for expanding Apple’s slate of original series.

Parnell, during his time as co-president at Sony TV alongside Jason Clodfelter, guided creative aspects of the studio’s domestic TV business. During his 16 years with Sony, he developed hits including Outlander, The Blacklist, The Boys, Preacher and Amazon’s highly anticipated take on Wheel of Time. He also developed Ron Moore’s space drama For All Mankind, which was one of four original series that helped launch Apple into scripted originals. The space drama was quickly renewed for a second season.