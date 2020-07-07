Ming-Chi Kuo: ‘AirPods 3’ with AirPods Pro design are in Apple’s pipeline

According to the latest research note from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s next-gen “AirPods 3” will adopt a compact system-in-package (SiP) solution similar to AirPods Pro in order to fit into the Pro model’s shorter-stemmed casing.

Current AirPods feature the original longer stems and molded one-size-fits-most earpiece with which most people are familiar. And AirPods Pro bring Active Noise Cancellation to an in-ear headphone — with a customizable fit and noticeably shorter stems.

Mitchel Broussard for MacRumors:

Based on the so-called “‌AirPods‌ 3” arriving in the first half of next year, Kuo believes current-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ part suppliers should see component shipments grow an estimated 50 percent to 100 percent year over year. The existing second-generation ‌AirPods‌ are expected to be discontinued when the new models are launched. Overall ‌AirPods‌ shipments are projected to slow in 2021, with growth expected at 28 percent year on year, compared to an expected 65.1 percent growth year on year in 2020, which Kuo believes will be stimulated by Apple’s decision to sell the “iPhone 12” without wired EarPods included in the box.

MacDailyNews Take: Yup.

DigiTimes' "AirPods Pro Lite" are AirPods. That is all. pic.twitter.com/7F0OnWnkFz — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) February 21, 2020

So, imagine the new “AirPods 3” with AirPods Pro-type shorter stem length, but with the AirPods molded one-size-fits-most earbud (not interchangeable tips) and no active noise cancellation. — MacDailyNews, June 22, 2020