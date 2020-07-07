Apple patent reveals potential redesigned Apple TV remote control

Apple has been granted a patent (number 10,706,718) that reveals what could finally be a redesigned Siri Remote for the company’s Apple TV set-top box.

Apple’s Siri Remote has, among other issues, been heavily criticized for being too small and non-ergonomic.

Dennis Sellers for Appel World Today:

Here’s the summary of the patent: “A remote control device includes a housing and an upper element. The top surface of the upper element can be partitioned to include different frictionally engaging surfaces. At least one frictionally engaging surface can be used as an input surface that receives user inputs such as touch or force inputs… An input device, such as a force sensing switch, can be positioned in the housing and used in determining an amount of force applied to the input surface. The bottom surface of the upper element below the second surface can be affixed to the housing in a manner that permits the input surface to bend based on the applied force.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hey, that illustration shows a nice wedge-shape – better years late than never!

Jony certainly wasn’t involved with the design of the Apple TV’s Siri Remote – unless he was drunk during the 20 minutes that were lavished on its so-called design. — MacDailyNews, November 22, 2016

With the Siri Remote, users can’t tell which end is up in a darkened room due to uniform rectangular shape. The remote is still too small, so it gets lost easily. All buttons are the same size and similarly smooth (the raised white ring around the menu button helps, but so barely it’s astounding that Apple even bothered; it’s a bandaid on a turd). The tactile difference between the bottom of the remote vs. the upper Glass Touch surface is too subtle as well; this also leads to not being able to tell which end is up. A larger remote, designed for hands larger than a 2-year-old’s with a simple wedge shape (slightly thicker in depth at the bottom vs. the top), as opposed to a uniform slab, would have instantly communicated the proper orientation to the user.

If Jony Ive “designed” the Siri Remote, he should forfeit his knighthood*.

*But we all know Jony has been obsessed with Apple Park for many years now and likely never even saw the piece of shit remote before they threw it in the box. — MacDailyNews, September 25, 2017

Use Apple’s excellent Remote app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. It works much better than the Siri Remote.