Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to launch ‘AirPods 3’ in first half of 2021

According to the latest research note from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to launch “AirPods 3” (third generation AirPods) with a form factor design “similar to AirPods Pro” in the first half of 2021.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Introduced in November 2019, the AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design with three sizes of soft, flexible silicone tips included in the box, along with shorter stems below the ear. AirPods Pro also have several upgraded features over regular AirPods, including active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and water and sweat resistance.

MacDailyNews Take: So, imagine the new “AirPods 3” with AirPods Pro-type shorter stem length, but with the AirPods molded one-size-fits-most earbud (not interchangeable tips) and no active noise cancellation.