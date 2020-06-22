12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini LED display expected late this year

LG Display will supply miniLED panels to Apple for the new iPad Pro launching later in the year, sources within the company told TheElec on Monday.

Gijong Lee for TheElec:

LG Display will supply 12.9-inch miniLED panels for the fifth-generation iPad Pro. Cupertino launched the fourth-generation device in March with 3D Time of Flight (ToF) module and minor upgrades from the third-generation model.

This will be the first time Apple us using miniLED for its iPad Pro line-up. MiniLED have bigger LEDs compared to MicroLED(which uses LED smaller than 100 micrometers) but smaller than conventional LEDs.

Using miniLED allow device makers to pack more LED chips into the same space and increase screen resolution.

The 12.9-inch miniLED iPad Pro is in trial production. It launch in the fourth quarter at the earliest. Apple will apply miniLED displays to future monitors and notebook PCs as well.