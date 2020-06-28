Ming Chi-Kuo: iPhone 12 box will not include Apple EarPods or charger

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note that Apple’s iPhone 12 models will not include EarPods or charger in the box.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Kuo said that Apple will instead release a new 20W power adapter as an optional accessory for iPhones and end production of its existing 5W and 18W power adapters later this year. The form factor of the new 20W power adapter is said to be similar to the 18W version, with USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Kuo says that Apple wants to keep selling the iPhone 12 at a similar price to the iPhone 11 and removing in-box accessories will offset the cost of the 5G networking components. This will presumably reduce the size of the iPhone packaging considerably, helping lower Apple’s freight costs and be better for the environment. It’s not clear if the Lightning cable is still included. For comparison to Apple’s other products, the Series 3 Apple Watch includes the magnetic charging cable but does not come with the wall plug / power adapter. For Apple’s upcoming iPad line, consisting of a new 10.8-inch iPad later this year and 8.5-inch iPad mini in first half of 2021, Kuo thinks Apple will continue to bundle the power adapter.

MacDailyNews Take: While we’ll hear complaints, many people have multiple chargers lying around from previous generation iPhones and iPads. Many people have already purchased wireless Qi chargers for their iPhones. Ditto for AirPods. For those who don’t have a charger on hand, they’ll have to buy one. If they forget or don’t realize that, when the get home with their new iPhone or it arrives by delivery, those are who’ll complain the loudest. At least Apple ships iPhones fully charged out of the box, so the charger-less will have at least a day to get a charger (garbage versions of which can be found basically everywhere, COVID-19 issues to picking one up in person notwithstanding). Most users will want a genuine Apple or high-quality (Anker) wired or wireless charger.