Lots of products in Apple’s pipeline: Everything not announced at WWDC

This year’s WWDC keynote included Apple’s official announcements of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur, watchOS 7, Macs moving from Intel to Apple-designed ARM-based silicon, and much more.
But, there were quite a few things about which we believe we know that Apple didn’t unveil this week.
• Consumer-facing ARM Mac (CEO Tim Cook did reveal that it will ship by the end of the year)
• Apple Watch blood oxygen sensor
• AirTags
MacDailyNews Take: There’s quite a bit in the pipeline for Apple to unveil this fall which, in actuality, is just a few months away. So, Apple has a lot of work to do this summer and we all have a lot to look forward to!
As folks have been pointing out for decades, WWDC is a conference for software developers. Hardware announcements have been few and far between unless the hardware makes new demands on the developers.
Right. The guy has led Apple through its most successful period in its history and that’s not good enough for you.
Switching to ARM for Macs shows that Apple is still thinking forward. The AppleWatch and AirPods have yet again recreated a product type for the better and is way ahead of the competition.
Can you please point to any other company that has done so much in the last decade for consumer electronic products?
No, because the article is about; a redesigned iMac, ARM Mac, Apple Watch blood oxygen sensor, AirPods Studio, AirTags and un updated Apple TV. Changes/ additions to Memojis were already last Monday.