New Apple TV hardware referenced in tvOS 13.4 beta code

Yesterday, Apple released the first developer betas as part of its next round of software releases: iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4, tvOS 13.4, and watchOS 6.2. Inside the tvOS 13.4 beta code, 9to5Mac has discovered references to new Apple TV 4K hardware.

On September 12, 2017, Apple announced the 5th generation Apple TV, named Apple TV 4K, which supports 2160p output, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and includes a faster Apple A10X Fusion processor supporting HEVC hardware decoding. Dolby Atmos support was added in tvOS 12.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

The codes reveal a new Apple TV with the codename “T1125”, while the current Apple TV 4K is named “J105a” and the HD model is “J42d”. The letter “T” at the beginning suggests that it’s an internal model, probably a prototype that hasn’t been completely finished yet. We don’t know what exactly are the new features of this Apple TV, but the internal files of tvOS 13.4 suggest that the hardware is based on the arm64e architecture, the same used in both A12 and A13 Bionic chips — the current generation runs with the A10 Fusion chip. The maximum resolution supported will remain 4K with HDR support.

MacDailyNews Take: A new Apple TV with a modern A-series SoC would be a boon for games on Apple TV, including Apple Arcade!