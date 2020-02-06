Dolby Atmos support coming to LG TVs’ Apple TV app

When the Apple TV app was released for LG TVs earlier this week, users noticed that Dolby Atmos support was missing. LG has now confirmed to flatpanelshd that Dolby Atmos support is planned for the app and AirPlay 2.

After introducing its 2020 smart TVs with the Apple TV app in January at CES, LG Electronics delivered the Apple TV app to compatible 2019 LG smart TVs in over 80 countries this week. Easily accessed from the LG Home Launcher, the Apple TV app gives LG TV owners the ability to subscribe to and watch Apple TV+, Apple’s new video subscription service that features popular Apple Originals such as “The Morning Show,” “See,” “Servant” and the upcoming (Feb. 7) “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.”

Rasmus Larsen for flatpanelshd:

Apple’s TV app, required for TV+ and iTunes movies, is available on recent TVs from Samsung and LG as well as Roku and FireTV devices. Earlier this week, LG became the first partner to offer Dolby Vision streaming from within the app. LG now confirms to FlatpanelsHD that support for Dolby Atmos will be added “later this year” for both the Apple TV app and AirPlay 2. Samsung, Roku and FireTV devices do not support Dolby Atmos from within the Apple TV app at this time. Dolby Atmos is supported on the Apple TV box… The Apple TV app will also launch on Vizio and Sony TVs later this year.

MacDailyNews Take: More great news for owners of LG TVs!