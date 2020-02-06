Google Maps is getting a big new update on iPhone – here’s what’s new

The Google Maps app is getting a redesign on iPhone and Android to celebrate Google Maps’ 15th birthday. It makes more features easier to find and includes new public transit and augmented reality options coming in March.

Todd Haselton for CNBC:

The redesign makes the app easier to use and doesn’t require as much digging to find some options. It focuses on five icons on the bottom of the screen, three of which are new. In addition to the Commute and Explore buttons, which were already in the app, you’ll soon see buttons labeled “Saved,” Contribute” and “Updates.”

In March, Google Maps will get a couple of additional new features that expand on what’s already available. For instance, you can already see how crowded a subway car or bus might be before you get on it. Soon, you’ll also be able to see the temperature, whether or not there are accessibility options like dedicated seating areas or a “women’s section” in places where transit systems have that.

Google is expanding its “Live View” augmented reality feature… Soon, instead of just big arrows showing you where to go, there will be a more simple red dot showing you where and how far away a destination is.