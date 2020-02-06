Apple’s forthcoming budget iPhone SE 2 (sometimes referred to as the “iPhone 9“) is rumored to deliver this March the physical size of iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display, Home button with Touch ID instead of the more expensive notch-bearing TrueDepth Camera system and Face ID, and Apple’s latest A13 Bionic six-core system-on-a-chip. So, just how much will Apple’s budget iPhone cost?

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

Apple’s current lineup spans from the stratospherically priced iPhone 11 Pro Max, which starts at a no-nonsense $1,099, to the iPhone 8 at the other end, which, at $449, is hardly cheap, doubly so when you think that this handset was first released in September 2017.

With no Face ID, which apart from the OLED display is the priciest part of modern iPhones, Apple has a fair bit of leeway with pricing here, especially if it were willing to dip into its bountiful profit margin.

That said, Apple is unlikely to take the pricing too low as this might have the effect of cannibalizing sales of more expensive iPhones. So how low would Apple go? The iPhone SE original had a price tag starting at $399, and I’d be willing to bet a crisp $10 that this is the price point at which the updated handset will land.