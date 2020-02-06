Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.76, or 1.17%, to $325.21, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high of $327.85 was set during trading on January 29, 2020.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $168.42.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.423 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.423T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.397T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.017T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.021T

5. Facebook (FB) – $601.017B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $567.090B

• Walmart (WMT) – $329.992B

• Disney (DIS) – $257.611B

• Intel (INTC) – $286.944B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $206.556B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $179.220B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $161.020B

• IBM (IBM) – $136.422B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.034B

• Sony (SNE) – $84.115B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $57.688B

• Dell (DELL) – $39.143B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $31.738B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $29.820B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.952B

• Nokia (NOK) – $23.785B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.389B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.759B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.731B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.937M

MacDailyNews Take: Hello, $325!