Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.76, or 1.17%, to $325.21, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high of $327.85 was set during trading on January 29, 2020.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $168.42.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.423 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.423T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.397T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.017T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.021T
5. Facebook (FB) – $601.017B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $567.090B
• Walmart (WMT) – $329.992B
• Disney (DIS) – $257.611B
• Intel (INTC) – $286.944B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $206.556B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $179.220B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $161.020B
• IBM (IBM) – $136.422B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.034B
• Sony (SNE) – $84.115B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $57.688B
• Dell (DELL) – $39.143B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $31.738B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $29.820B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.952B
• Nokia (NOK) – $23.785B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.389B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.759B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.731B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.937M
MacDailyNews Take: Hello, $325!
Boy, what a race. Microsoft is now right behind. Not that it really means anything. And with Apple buying so many shares back, the total valuation drops more than the stock rises as a result of those buybacks.