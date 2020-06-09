All-new iMac featuring 'iPad Pro design language' said to arrive at WWDC‌

Reliable leaker Sonny Dickson today says via Twitter that Apple will be introducing an all-new, totally-redesigned iMac at WWDC 2020 which kicks off on June 22nd.
According to Dickson, Apple’s new iMac will feature iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like thin-bezels. It will also offer a T2 chip (no surprise there), AMD Navi GPU, and do away with the Fusion drive option.
Reliable leaker CoinX claimed in March that an iMac update was coming “soon,” but hasn’t shared any additional information on it since then.
Meanwhile, Intel announced new “Comet Lake” processors in late April that would be appropriate for the iMac, although we haven’t heard specifically which processors Apple plans to include in the updated iMac.
In March, CoinX also claimed a new Mac mini was in the works. (ARM-based dev units for WWDC?)
“iPad Pro Design language“ I guess means the “look,” or some sort of functionality?
I like the iMac’s “chin”, that’s where I put stickers and post it notes including passwords. 🙂
All people talk about is making the bezels smaller on the iMac when there are far more important things Apple could do with the iMac. Things like improved cooling, a modern GPU and a nice touch would be user-accessible slot for adding an NVMe/M.2 card. Smaller bezels are small potatoes in the large scheme of things.
There’s nothing wrong with the iMac’s “chin” as long as it’s being utilized internally. I can only hope Apple doesn’t decide to make the iMac case any thinner than it is. I want decent airflow to all components. The MacPro is internally a engineer’s dream design and it’s a shame Apple can’t do something internally like that with the iMac.