All-new iMac featuring 'iPad Pro design language' said to arrive at WWDC‌

Reliable leaker Sonny Dickson today says via Twitter that Apple will be introducing an all-new, totally-redesigned iMac at WWDC 2020 which kicks off on June 22nd.

According to Dickson, Apple’s new iMac will feature iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like thin-bezels. It will also offer a T2 chip (no surprise there), AMD Navi GPU, and do away with the Fusion drive option.

New iMac incoming at WWDC. iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like bezels. T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and no more fusion drive — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 9, 2020

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

Reliable leaker CoinX claimed in March that an ‌iMac‌ update was coming “soon,” but hasn’t shared any additional information on it since then. Meanwhile, Intel announced new “Comet Lake” processors in late April that would be appropriate for the ‌iMac‌, although we haven’t heard specifically which processors Apple plans to include in the updated ‌iMac‌.

In March, CoinX also claimed a new Mac mini was in the works. (ARM-based dev units for WWDC?)

iMac/Mac mini 🔜 — CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) March 4, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re in the market for a new iMac or Mac mini, hold off until WWDC!