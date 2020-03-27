Apple Watch rumored to get Touch ID and blood oxygen sensor

iUpdate and The Verifier are reporting on possible upcoming changes to watchOS 7 and future-generation Apple Watch models. Apple is reportedly investigating two concurrent methods to adding Touch ID to the Apple Watch: Integrating a fingerprint sensor into the Digital Crown or adding a fingerprint sensor under the display. It’s not clear if this would be ready for Apple Watch Series 6, expected later this year, as The Verifier reports it as an Apple Watch Series 7 feature coming in 2021.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Right now, the Apple Watch offers no biometric authentication options. Instead, users must type in a PIN code the first time they put the watch on their wrist. The watch automatically locks itself when it detects it has been removed from the arm. You can also have your watch automatically unlock when the paired iPhone is unlocked.

This helps reduce the number of times you need to type in the PIN code, which makes Touch ID much less of a priority on the watch than on the phone. Nevertheless, it would be cool to have it — either through Touch ID on the crown or the screen.

Beyond Touch ID, the report corroborates 9to5Mac’s reporting on blood oxygen sensor and sleep tracking coming to the Apple Watch with watchOS 7. There will also be improvements to Siri’s capabilities and a wider system UI refresh, according to the report.