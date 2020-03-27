House passes $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, sends to President Trump for signature

The $2 trillion COVID-19 coronavirus stimulus bill, which includes one-time payments to individuals, strengthened unemployment insurance, additional health-care funding and loans and grants to businesses to deter layoffs, was passed by the US Senate unanimously on Wednesday night. Today the bill was passed in the US House of Representatives.
President Donald Trump has promised to sign the legislation “immediately.” While it is unclear how quickly the government will dole out some of the money such as small business loans, the White House and congressional leaders have said some individuals will see direct payments of up to $1,200 within three weeks.
The push to pass the proposal comes a day after data showed unemployment claims skyrocketed to a record 3.3 million last week after businesses across the country closed to slow the pandemic’s spread.
MacDailyNews Take: More to come.
It’s a new world when I can read “2 trillion” and think, that’s not so bad.
Long gone are the days when Sen. Dirksen could observe, “A million here, a million there, and pretty soon you are talking real money.” A million is to a trillion as a penny is to ten thousand dollars—no more than a rounding error.
Sorry…posted in another article, but apropos here again….
“It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.’ Henry Ford
The Fed (4 trill) and the Treasury (2 trill) are now again back as a tag-team. This is not a party-specific choice…both R & D’s are choosing this method and they’ve done it for a long, long time. The difference; the hole is exponentially deeper. Interestingly, we still don’t know how deep it can go, but there is a limit.
These efforts may lift the stock market and, specifically APPL (which I’m long), but a climbing stock market DOES NOT and WILL NOT mean the economy is healthy.. Please jettison that thinking on a Elon Musk rocket, so it’s never again the framework. This debt habit may now be too large to reconcile, but it’s not to late to be nothing but raging angry that our leaders and your leaders (not just a US problem) do nothing about.
Is that Henry Ford quote from his 1920’s book: “The International Jew:The World’s Foremost Problem?” I have the “Complete 4 Volumes” version, so its gonna take a while to finish.
p.s…..I’m not an anti-semite !!!
Does Trump know how to make a signature?