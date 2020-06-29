U.S. government asks Apple, Facebook, Google, Snapchat, and Twitter to ensure online platforms are not used to spur violence

The U.S. government’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent a letter to chief executives of five large tech companies — Apple, Facebook, Google, Snapchat, and Twitter — asking them to ensure social media platforms are not used to incite violence.
David Shepardson and Nandita Bose for Reuters:
“I am writing to ask you to do your part to put an end to violence and illegal activity spreading across our country by ensuring that your platforms are not used as a tool to organize, facilitate, or incite dangerous or deadly riots, in violation of state and local laws,” Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in the letter.
Wolf said the department supports First Amendment rights that allow citizens to freely express themselves but cautioned against social media being weaponized to perpetuate criminal activity.
“The misuse of social media platforms to coordinate criminal acts threatens the safety and security of our nation,” Wolf wrote, adding: “the department supports the powerful voice that social media provides to its users.”
He asked Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet’s Google, Snapchat and Apple to help end information sharing on how to break city curfews, which stores or neighborhoods to target for looting or destruction, and for the coordination of attacks against particular people or groups of people.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is likely lumped in there with social networks due to the App Store, we guess, since they have no access to encrypted Messages in their iMessage service. (Unless this intended to be be used as another pretext to try to get Apple to install “backdoors” into iOS/iPadOS.)
7 Comments
Proof that this administration has no regard for civil liberties. Proof?
Organizing online is the easiest way to spot organization, what they want is to impede organizing.
No, they only want to stop some organizing. When the social media tried to limit right-wing incitements to discrimination and violence, the Govenment called it censorship and threatened congressional hearings and executive orders. When the same media organizations are seen as being insufficient in limiting left-wing messages, the Government calls it unpatriotic and threatens congressional hearings and executive orders.
When armed protesters invaded state capitols to intimidate their governors and legislatures, all the Government did is urge the protesters to “liberate” their states. There has been almost complete silence for almost three years about the white nationalists behind most acts of political terrorism across that period. Instead, we have approving retweets of white men in golf carts chanting “white power.” Protests on behalf of the Fourteenth Amendment have been treated entirely differently than those on behalf of the Second Amendment.
Well, there is a First Amendment, and it squarely prevents the Government from regulating the rights to speech, religion, press, assembly, and petition based on the content of the message.
I guess the POTUS will be banned now!
How will I chat with all my Antifa buddies??
Perhaps the U.S. government (at least certain portions of it) could stop breaking us up into special interest groups and political identity groups whilst simultaneously lying about their passion for tolerance and inclusion? This might go a long way to helping with violence. Certainly further than a bunch of equally divisive partisan hacks at Apple, Facebook, Twitter, etc could.
Let’s see we’ve got dissident groups from the LGBTQ crowd, to the Black Lives Matter Marxists & Black nationalists, to radical environmentalists, radical feminists, hostile Islamists, socialists, communists, anti-borders illegal immigration proponents, new age Kooks like AOC, your garden variety evil Democrats like Pelosi, to leftist big tech companies, to internal foreign agents, to the unseen hand of the invisible globalist provocateurs acting as puppet master to all of the aforementioned.
Like a scene from BLACK PANDER 2.
Booker T is that you?
Sad image…esp when the group associated with the “bow” approves of violence and destruction to achieve their goals.
…and “we” want to partner (be shamed & submit) to this group, a self-avowed Marxist-driven org, to pursue racial equality (wink) that would shock MLK.
Just put a BLM sign in your front yard and let The Socials guard you and everything will be fixed.