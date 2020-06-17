Auto-adjusting Apple AR glasses may not need prescription lenses

Apple’s rumored AR smart glasses could someday offer auto-adjusting lenses for users that need prescription eyewear. (Eyeware?)

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Current-generation headsets do employ their own lens assemblies, to allow a display to be positioned within inches of a user’s eyes. It is somewhat feasible for these same lens assemblies to be replaced by versions that provide the same corrections as prescriptive lenses, but it would mean the headset would have to be adjusted each time to remove and replace with standard versions for multiple users.

In a patent granted on Tuesday by the US Patent and Trademark Office titled “Head-mounted display apparatus for retaining a portable electronic device with display,” Apple suggests a system that could perform a similar task in a rumored product like “Apple Glass.”

…The system would use prescription information for glasses or contact lenses to adjust the position and configuration of the optical components to correct the user’s vision, effectively adding the benefits of the prescription lens to the assembly. In effect, this would let a user remove their glasses or contact lenses and don the headset, without losing their vision in the experience.