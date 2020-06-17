Apple Camp goes online-only for 2020 with ‘Apple Camp at Home’

This summer, Apple Camp gives kids ages 8–12 free, fun, digital programs to experience from their favorite spot at home, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apple’s easy-to-follow Activity Book shows your Camper new ways to create in video, art & design, and coding. We offer live virtual sessions for valuable guidance and to answer any questions you may have to make the most of your time at Apple Camp.
Apple Camp at Home can be experienced through our self-guided Activity Book and enhanced through virtual sessions hosted by our Apple Store Creatives.
For: Kids ages 8–12
Cost: Free
Length: Sessions are 30 minutes (Orientation) or 60 minutes (Q&A) and take place via Webex. The self-guided Activity Book, available as a Pages document, can be completed at their own pace.
Location: Your home
MacDailyNews Note: Sign up to receive a notification when registration opens for summer 2020 here.