Apple Watch continues to dominate global smartwatch market share

According to Canalys, worldwide smartwatch shipments reached 14.3 million units in Q1 2020, up 12% year on year, despite widespread COVID-19 shutdowns. Though Apple’s shipments fell 13%, its Apple Watch platform dominates global smartwatch market share and is growing steadily. WatchOS gained 4 million new active users during the quarter, bringing the total installed base to an estimated 70 million. In the next three months, lifetime Apple Watch shipments will reach 100 million units.

This is the first time North America accounted for less than a third of global smartwatch shipments. Canalys Analyst Vincent Thielke said in a statement, “Strong overseas demand for smartwatches helped offset the Apple Watch’s slow performance in Europe and North America, which was due to Apple customers switching their attention to AirPods as a ‘must-have’ accessory. Notably, Samsung and Garmin increased Q1 sell-in to these markets. Elsewhere, Apple and Huawei captured the greatest number of new users. Apple got a boost from its latest carrier partnerships in Southeast Asia and Latin America, and Huawei included its smartwatch with purchases of its latest P40 flagship smartphone. As Android smartphone vendors in emerging markets face rising competition from challengers such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, the Apple Watch is locking in an increasing portion of the iOS base there, offering greater assurance of future iPhone upgrades.”

Canalys: Worldwide smartwatch shipments and annual growth Q120



Note: percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding

Source: Canalys Wearable Band Analysis (sell-in shipments), May 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch’s domination of global smartwatch market share continues even in the face of COVID-19 shutdowns and Apple wannabes who have to resort to giving away fake Apple Watches with purchases of pretend iPhones.