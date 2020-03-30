Bloomberg News reports that there are signs that Apple’s Chinese-centric manufacturing — of which Hon Hai’s Foxconn is the linchpin — is slowly getting back on track and that Apple’s next-gen 5G iPhones remain on schedule to launch this autumn.

Debby Wu for Bloomberg:

The next iPhones with 5G wireless capabilities remain on schedule to launch in the fall, partly because mass production isn’t slated to begin until the summer, people familiar with matter have said. Yet the sort of assembly that Foxconn specializes in is but one part of Apple’s supply chain: the U.S. company and its partners spend months or even years sourcing components around the world and any disruptions to that complex network could delay future devices…

Hon Hai was forced to postpone the reopening of its “iPhone City” mega-complex in the central city of Zhengzhou while it imposed strict quarantine measures on thousands of laborers. But Foxconn has since sharply raised signing bonuses to attract the new workers it needs to assemble its products.

The Taiwanese company is now diversifying away from its main Chinese production base to mitigate the impact of disruptions. It’s spending more than NT$17 billion building factories in India and Vietnam, responding to customers’ needs, Chief Financial Officer David Huang said at an earnings conference last year. Those two countries will become regional manufacturing hubs, he added.