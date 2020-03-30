Apple TV+ debuts official trailer for ‘Trying’ – looks like a hit!

Apple has debuted the official trailer for their new Apple TV+ series “Trying.”

Before they become parents, they have to grow up. Watch all episodes of Trying on May 1 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://apple.co/_Trying

All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) want is a baby, but it’s the one thing they just can’t have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can’t start a family? They already went through The Sopranos in a weekend. After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they’re ready to be parents?

Co-starring BAFTA Award winner Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris, and written by Andy Wolton, Trying is a new comedy series from Apple TV+ and BBC Studios about a thirtysomething couple and their friends learning to grow up, settle down, and find someone to love.

MacDailyNews Take: Winner! We type that on our luscious 16-inch MacBook Pro scissor-switch Magic Keyboard (note the diminishment of typos lately, even from us) because we instantly liked these people and laughed out loud several times throughout the “Trying” trailer. Even the name of the series works on multiple levels. This one promises to be very good indeed! 🙂