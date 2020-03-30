US FDA authorizes use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the US Department of Health and Human Services’s (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to allow hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate products donated to the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to be distributed and prescribed by doctors to hospitalized teen and adult patients with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or feasible.
“Scientists in America and around the world have identified multiple potential therapeutics for COVID-19, including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “The President’s bold leadership and the hard work of FDA and HHS’s Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response have succeeded in securing this large donation of medicine. We’ll continue working around the clock to get American patients access to therapeutics that may help them battle COVID-19, while building the evidence to evaluate which options are effective.”
Hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate are oral prescription drugs approved to treat malaria and other diseases. Although there are no currently approved treatments for COVID-19, both drugs have shown activity in laboratory studies against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Anecdotal reports suggest that these drugs may offer some benefit in the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Clinical trials are needed to provide scientific evidence that these treatments are effective.
An EUA may be issued if the FDA determines that, among other criteria, the known and potential benefits of the product, when used to diagnose, prevent, or treat the identified disease or condition, outweigh the known and potential risks of the product, and there are no adequate, approved, available alternatives.
Sandoz and Bayer are the latest companies stepping up to strengthen the U.S. response to COVID-19, and ASPR is working with additional companies willing to donate doses of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. Companies interested in donating goods or services should contact fema-nrcc-iagsupv@fema.dhs.gov or visit https://www.fema.gov/coronavirus/how-to-help.
Use of the donated medications is expected to help ease supply pressures for the drug, and the FDA is also working with manufacturers of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to increase production to ensure these drugs also remain available for patients dependent on them for treatment of malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Some states and retail pharmacies also have taken action to preserve the supply of these and other drugs for these patients.
In addition to accepting and distributing the donated medicines, HHS is funding clinical trials of two drugs, Kevzara (sarilumab) and remdesivir, and is supporting the earlier development of multiple potential therapeutic treatments, vaccines, and diagnostic tests for COVID-19.
Source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
MacDailyNews Take: This is excellent news that these promising drugs that may aid in the treatment of COVID-19 has been approved by the FDA!
This is awesome news! + 1 for science and the medical community
um, if it works
The side effects aren’t worth it you might live but you will be blind. There are many drugs that be use but they kill the patient. Both drugs are young people drugs they aren’t for the old. Toxic
President Trump was lambasted by the usual suspects, yet, once again, it looks very much like he was right:
I feel, as the expression goes, “What do we have to lose?” Because, you know, I feel very — I feel very good about it. Tony would feel, you know, like — he’d like samples done in a certain way. And I understand that too. Many doctors agree with that. We don’t have much time. You know, we have a lot of very sick people right now in hospitals all over the place… I feel very confident. I mean, I’ve seen things that surprise me, frankly. There are — as Tony said, there are other things we’re looking at too. Vaccine, of course, is incredible, but this is more immediate.
Right now, this, to me, would be the greatest thing that could happen. This would be a gift from Heaven. This would be a gift from God if it works. So we’re going to pray to God that it does work. It’d be a fantastic thing. — President Trump, March 21, 2020
There’s been some tremendous signs that this could work. Now, again, you know, some doctors think it should go for years in testing. But, you know, this has been something that’s been around for many years. It’s been phenomenal — a strong, powerful drug for malaria. But we think it might work on this, based on evidence — based on very strong evidence. We’re going to see. — President Trump, March 22, 2020
He was lambasted for assuring the public that this was a miracle cure when there was little evidence of that. Same with assuring the public that the virus would miraculously disappear in April. Both things might be true, but they required evidence before being sold to the public as certainly true. Both assertions fell into a pattern of minimizing the threat, which has had the effect of lulling many of the President’s supporters into a sense of security that should have been exposed as false when he finally admitted yesterday that upto 2.2 million Americans might die without the sort of mitigation measures that he himself had been discouraging since at least February.
Thanks for the clarification comrade, I have been social distancing from my paper copy of Pravda lately.
What’s your point? If you’re trying to imply that anybody who objects to Donald Trump‘s behavior is a communist, then I have two Latin (not Russian) words for you: non sequitur.
This is good news.
But…
The hazard here is people ingesting these chemicals on their own. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are both toxic and should only be used at the direction and under the supervision of a doctor.
True, but they are safe to use if taken as prescribed by a doctor who would have to actually prescribe it. Anyone taking something similar (fish tank cleaner) on their own should understand they are not taking it properly and are risking their lives.
If taken as prescribed there is very little risk as the potential side effects have been well documented over the last 80 years. If there is a reasonable chance these known, safe drugs can help those recover from COVID-19, we owe it to them to try to help.
https://swprs.org/open-letter-from-professor-sucharit-bhakdi-to-german-chancellor-dr-angela-merkel/
Interesting…