Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch vs. iPad Pro 12.9-inch

No Comments

AppleInsider takes a look at both sizes of the 2020 iPad Pro – 11-inch vs. 12.9-inch – to see what the differences are in specs as well as what it is really like to use the larger or smaller versions.

Apple's iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch models come in Silver and Space Gray
Apple’s iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch models come in Silver and Space Gray

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Between the two, the processors, internals, and other specifications are exactly the same, with the only difference being the larger display. The 11-inch has a 2388-by-1668 display at 264 pixels per inch while the 12.9-inch comes in at 2732-by-2048 at the same pixel density.

If you do a significant amount of typing on your iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch is a far better option for two distinct reasons.

The first is the on-screen keyboard. Going from the 11-inch to the 12.9, the keyboard covers up far less of the display. Depending on the app, you can get far less usable space on the 11-inch model. The 12.9-inch takes up less than half the screen while the 11-inch is more than half the screen. Then there’s the physical Smart Keyboard Folio. With this, the 12.9-inch has a full-sized keyboard. Comparing it to our Mac’s keyboard, they are the same size… The 11-inch iPad Pro has a compressed keyboard and doesn’t align with how your fingers were trained. It is still a solid keyboard, but requires your fingers to “relearn” the key placement each time.

MacDailyNews Take: The new iPad Pro 12.9-inch is insanely great for everything from typing to consumption to content creation. If you haven’t tried a modern iPad in awhile – we know there are millions of users still rocking iPad Air 2 models – the new 2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch will chock you with its performance and surprisingly light weight. Once the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro arrives “in May,” a lot more people are going to be considering an iPad Pro for their main computer.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.