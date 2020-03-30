Facebook deal puts the kibosh on Apple’s attempt to buy Plessey Semiconductor

It looks like a newly-announced Facebook deal has put an end to Apple’s attempt to acquire Plessey Semiconductor.

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

Facebook appears to have gotten hold of a technology Apple really wanted to acquire as it works to develop AR glasses, according to The Information and confirmed in a press release…

Apple had been attempting to acquire Plessey Semiconductor, a UK company that makes microLEDs, as used in AR displays… Rather than join Apple, the smaller company has instead reached a deal with Facebook under which it will license its tech to the larger firm and dedicate its factory to supplying Facebook for the coming years.

The report observes that this deal will likely attract less regulatory scrutiny than might have emerged in the event a takeover attempt had been made.