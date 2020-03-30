Apple working on new HomePod, Apple TV, Macs, iPad, and more

Even though the majority of Apple employees are working from home instead of Apple Park or scattered campuses and buildings around Silicon Valley, the US, and the world, work continues on a raft of next-generation products, including HomePod, Apple TV, Macs, iPad, and more.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

In a notice to staff, Apple said that “whether you’re working at home or at the office, it’s always critical to keep confidential work confidential. While working remotely, use the same care and always securely store confidential items and documents when not in use.”

Still, Apple hasn’t paused its efforts to build future devices. The company is working on new versions of the HomePod speaker, Apple TV set-top box, MacBook Pro, budget iPads, Apple Watch and iMac for as early as later this year. The next round of flagship iPhones are targeting release in their normal fall window, Bloomberg News recently reported.

Some Apple software engineers have privately complained about the difficulties of working from home, including distractions and concern about the on-going health crisis. But Apple’s software releases for later this year are currently on track and the company said it will announce the new versions in June at an online version of its annual developer conference.