UBS cuts Apple price target, maintains buy rating

UBS analysts have cut their Apple price target from $335 to $290 as they expect iPhone unit sales to drop 16% this year.
Apple does not report iPhone unit sales.
UBS’ supply chain checks show weak iPhone demand in China for Apple’s fiscal second quarter, noting that Apple’s worldwide retail store closures outside of Greater China will be a headwind, of course.
Despite cutting their Apple price target, UBS maintains a Buy rating on Apple, advising clients that the recent AAPL sell-off has created a buying opportunity.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s cash-rich coffers are a testament to AAPL’s surprising strength. Apple may want to rethink their goal of becoming cash neutral over time in the wake of this pandemic as having a mountain of cash has, so far, proven to be quite beneficial amidst the black swam of the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 Comments
As usual, the stock market is leaving AAPL far behind. Microsoft, NVIDIA, and other tech companies are slaughtering Apple in their stock price recovery. Apple shareholders are once again, left holding the bag.
The black swam isn’t over yet Jeeve
The company receives over 50% of their rev from a consumer device and that device and and a huge purchasing base is China, yes….one would deduce the stock price and futures will go down?
The other tech companies mentioned don’t fall into the consumer-heavy category, like Apple and consumer spending in the two greatest markets are getting whacked. The “market” doesn’t have some irrational hatred for AAPL….they’re forecasting and with the specific parts in play for AAPL, I’d lower my number as well.
The “stock market” still calling AAPL a buy should speak to what they really think, vs a temporal drop in share price.
Apple is doomed…..:)
It seems all the estimates from these analysts are “good, honest guesses” at best, or attempts to manipulate stock prices at worst.
But just to clarify, regardless of their intentions… are they saying this is their estimated price in exactly one year from today?