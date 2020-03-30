Pixelmator Team releases major update: Pixelmator Pro 1.6 Magenta

The Pixelmator Team today released Pixelmator Pro 1.6, codenamed Magenta, a major update to the award-winning Mac image editor designed to make powerful professional tools accessible to everyday users. The update adds an all-new, beautiful, and easy-to-use color picker, includes the ability to quickly choose colors using hex color codes, makes it possible to select multiple objects by simply dragging over them, improves performance, and brings a whole lot more.

“Combining powerful image editing tools with unmatched ease of use is at the core of everything we do,” said Monika Perlikovskiene, the lead designer of Pixelmator Pro, in statement. “And this update to Pixelmator Pro stays true to that goal with the beautiful new color picker, which makes it easier than ever to choose and manage colors.”

The new color picker in Pixelmator Pro has everything you need for choosing colors, whether you’re working on a photo, illustration, digital painting, or graphic design. With the most important tools and features – hue, saturation, and lightness controls, hex and RGB color codes, and color swatches – all in one place, the new color picker is incredibly easy to use, no matter if you’re just starting out with image editing or you’re a seasoned pro.

The update also adds a number of new features to make image editing more convenient and fun. For example, it is now possible to quickly select multiple objects by dragging over them on the canvas, making it much easier to move and place layers in all kinds of designs and illustrations. And thanks to the Replace Fonts feature, any time you open an image that contains fonts that are not available on your Mac, you’ll be able to identify and replace those fonts in a snap.

Along with these changes, Pixelmator Pro 1.6 Magenta brings some significant performance improvements, adds the ability to more easily see RGB color codes, includes a way to view recently used fonts, and features many other improvements and fixes.

Pixelmator Pro 1.6 Magenta is available today from the Mac App Store. It is free for existing users and $39.99 for new customers. An upgrade discount is also available to owners of the original Pixelmator through the Pixelmator Pro Upgrade Bundle, also available from the Mac App Store. Pixelmator Pro requires macOS High Sierra or later and a Metal-compatible graphics card. Full system requirements and more information on Pixelmator Pro can be found online.

Mor info about Pixelmator Pro 1.6 Magenta: https://www.pixelmator.com/pro/

MacDailyNews Take: We use Pixelmator Pro daily and, as former Photoshop users, recommend Pixelmator Pro very highly!