2020’s new MacBook Air is Apple’s best laptop for most people

Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley sings the praises of Apple’s new 2020 MacBook Air – now with a keyboard that doesn’t suck! – in his review of Apple’s newest Mac.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

Apple’s MacBook Air is its top-selling laptop, and it’s no wonder. The 13-inch notebook is slim, sleek, and just about one of the best computers you can buy. The company’s most recent iteration of the Air, however, had one key flaw: its keyboard… Apple’s laptops started experiencing issues with their keyboards in 2015 when the company introduced a new style of butterfly key to help make the firm’s computers thinner. But the keys were loud, and would often become unresponsive because of the new mechanism.

But the new Air. My God. This notebook’s keyboard is buttery smooth and far quieter than anything Apple has put out in years, save for the 16-inch MacBook Pro that sports the same board.

Priced at $999, and available now, this MacBook Air is a return to form for Apple’s best all-around laptop.

The MacBook Air is easily Apple’s best laptop for most people.