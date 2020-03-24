YouTube temporarily limits video streaming quality worldwide

Starting today, YouTube will temporarily limit video quality around the world starting Tuesday in an effort to ease internet traffic during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Lucas Shaw for Bloomberg:

Over the coming days, viewers will at first see YouTube videos in standard definition, the company said. Users will still be able to watch in high definition if they want, but will have to choose to do so. YouTube, part of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, is extending a policy it already instituted in Europe, where regulators have asked major streaming services, including Netflix Inc. and Amazon Prime Video, to reduce their bandwidth usage. Streaming video requires more internet bandwidth than music, messaging or maps because of the size of the files transmitted. Google was the largest consumer of traffic volume on the internet last year, just ahead of Netflix…

MacDailyNews Take: Thankfully, those who want/can are able to bump up YouTube’s limits on video quality will be able to do so.

“Alright, that’s enough. We can put up with just about anything – except standard definition! Oh, the humanity!!!” — MacDailyNews, March 19, 2020

We note that YouTube TV is currently streaming to subscribers in 1080p or 720p60, depending on the channel source, as normal.