Wired reviews Apple’s new iPad Pro: The best iPad yet

The reviews for Apple’s new 2020 iPad Pro are coming in now and this one from Wired sums them up well: people who are used to notebook computers unsurprisingly love the iPads new mouse and trackpad support, the build quality, performance, and cameras are excellent, the new LiDAR sensor holds much promise as yet unfulfilled, and, basically, it’s the best iPad yet.

Lauren Goode for Wired:

Technologically, it’s the best iPad you can buy. It’s an iPad Pro, one with a brilliant display and a super-fast chip and cameras that are improved from the last iPad. The new iPad even has a lidar scanner, remote sensing technology that’s typically used in aircraft, mapping vehicles, and self-driving cars. Now, for the sake of AR apps that Apple tries earnestly to push, lidar is in a tablet… The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes: There’s one with an 11-inch diagonal display, and another with a 12.9-inch diagonal display. Prior to this review period I had been using an 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018, and I love it. The 12.9-inch review unit I now have feels massive in comparison, but also remarkably light given its larger size… Apple has also introduced a new accessory keyboard for the iPad, one with adjustable viewing angles, a USB-C port, and a trackpad. But that won’t ship for at least a couple of months, for reasons Apple wouldn’t elaborate on, so I couldn’t review it. One of the more delightful new features of the new iPad Pro has to do with its software, not its hardware. The new iPadOS operating system—a variant on iOS that will run on iPads dating back to iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 4—supports a trackpad and a mouse. I used the new iPad with a $129 Apple Magic Trackpad. The cursor appears as a bubble on the home screen and over media, and as a vertical line when scrolling through text. The same gestures that work on the iPad’s screen also work on the trackpad; swiping up with three fingers shows all of your open apps, and using two fingers to swipe to the side lets you pan across… This configuration costs a whopping $1,650… But you should know you can also find a much cheaper one that will still perform well. I’d recommend the 10.2-inch iPad that supports the Pencil and Smart Keyboard, runs on an A10 fusion chip, ships with 128 gigabytes of storage, and only costs $429.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Reviewers who comment on prices (“very expensive iPad”) as if they have any insight or perspective whatsoever into what potential buyers can afford would do better by simply stating the price and leaving it at that.

Readers know what they can afford. It’s not the reviewer’s job to project personal financial situations onto everyone reading their review. No, you’re not Suzy Ormond, but one thing’s for sure: most of these reviewers seem to think that what they make is what everyone makes (or that everyone makes less), given the way they constantly complain about Apple’s “high,” “expensive” prices. (Note: Suzy Ormond first determines a person’s general financial situation before she starts dispensing advice.)

Newsflash: the millions of corporate executives who buy and use iPad Pros worldwide do not consider the price to be expensive or, quite likely, even consider the price at all while they order this year’s iPad Pro to replace last year’s without a thought. Yes, it’s “expensive” for some people, but writing your review as if those are your only readers is annoying, silly, condescending, and unfair to Apple. People who routinely spend (spent and, someday, will spend again) $4,000 for a business class ticket do not consider $1,650 to be “whopping” for their main or only computing tool for the year nor are they in the market for an entry-level iPad.

Dear tech reviewers: Just review the product and stop projecting your idea of what you think is “expensive” onto products because it’s meaningless except to you personally. Price is constantly used as a bludgeon against Apple by reviewers who can’t find anything bad to say about the product they’re reviewing (perhaps goaded into it by their editors in the service of so-called “balance”).

[Yet again we’ll rail against] annoying habit of using prices against Apple products in reviews… Let your readers know the price and determine for themselves if they think it’s too expensive or not. That is not for reviewers to judge. One man’s “expensive” is another’s pocket change… stop dinging Apple products on price… The world is not composed only of cheapskate Windows ignorati – and thank Jobs for that! — MacDailyNews, October 24, 2015