Netflix asked to slow streaming so Internet doesn’t buckle

The European Union has asked Netflix to slow streaming speeds in order to reduce network bandwidth now that millions of people have committed to staying home to flatten the infection curve of COVID-19 in what could be a prelude to a similar move in the United States.
James Hibberd for Entertainment Weekly:
European Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted Wednesday night that he spoke with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings about lowering the service’s streaming speeds. It’s part of an effort to encourage people and companies to switch back to standard definition, instead of high definition (let alone ultra-crisp 4K), when it’s not necessary in order to keep the pipelines flowing to all. The request raises the possibility of streaming content reverting to 20th century-level picture quality during the crisis in some areas.
Netflix currently uses “adaptive streaming” which automatically adjusts picture quality based on a network’s capacity. The company has also distributed hubs of its content on servers worldwide so shows can be delivered locally and quickly rather than all steaming from one central source. In other words, Netflix has already taken steps to not be a bandwidth hog, though because of those steps we could see streaming quality reduced in some areas during the crisis regardless of whether the U.S. asks streamers like Netflix to scale back.
Important phone conversation with @ReedHastings, CEO of @Netflix
To beat #COVID19, we #StayAtHome
Teleworking & streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain.
To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary.
— Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 18, 2020
MacDailyNews Take: Alright, that’s enough. We can put up with just about anything – except standard definition! Oh, the humanity!!!
I though the EU internet was much better than ours (US), now they are whining its not enough? Which is it..
They are not whining, they made a friendly request to cap bit-rate, (in the EU) to ensure that everybody (in the EU) has access during peak lockdown and self-isolation. Can’t read – won’t read?
Moron, your the one who can’t comprehend english… EU has been promoted as having better internet than the US in various places, and now, when the rubber meets the road, they can’t handle it. I call that irony
…speaks for itself. You’ve never been to Europe, is that right?
It’s you’re not your. And you did that twice. And it’s English not english. And periods go at the end of sentences. Now, I call that irony. And you are still totally off topic and obviously still can’t read. Please try reading again, or ask an adult with an education to help you.
No residential internet networks were sized for people videoconferencing from home + entertainment distribution.
Good news: BluRay still works great. Best audio, best video available to consumers. Netflix should do its part to get us through this.
THE EU IS AN ABSOLUTE FAILURE !
FAILURE IN IMMIGRATION PRESSURES
FAILURE IN ECONOMIC GROWTH PRESSURE
FAILURE TO CONTROL & HELP EACH OTHER WITH NEW HEALTH THREATS – JUST ABANDONED ITALY ALL TOGETHER.
THE EU SHOULD JUST CLOSE SHOP .
Does your real name sound like Ronald Dump? Sounds like something he would say.
Of course, because all unions are bad. Including the UNITED States? Get a grip. nuff said.
I have news for you…the EU has just closed shop? Can’t you see that? You largely contradict yourself in such a small statement, the EU has put borders back and I have more news for you…it’s dog eat dog, not just in the EU, or any other country but in our own town, in your local supermarket. Please refrain from using full on caps, this is the most unhinged thing I have ever read during the covid outbreak. If you are Italian then I am understand, if you are not – please get help, because if you can’t cope with reading tech news today – then god help you when you read the world news tomorrow.
The world isn’t ending, you still make it to Idaho…
Regarding MDN Take: hahahahah LOL ROTF