Apple to support Italy and Silicon Valley via ‘substantial’ donations

Apple has publicly pledged to support Italy and Silicon Valley via ‘substantial’ donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Tim Cook has announced via Twitter over the past 24-hours.

It’s never been more important to support each other. We’re making a substantial donation including medical supplies to Protezione Civile in Italy, to help the heroic first responders, medical personnel & volunteers working tirelessly to protect & save lives. Vicini all’🇮🇹 ❤️ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 19, 2020

Silicon Valley is our home and we know the coming weeks will bring untold challenges for the many small businesses in our community. We are supporting #SiliconValleyStrong to help our neighbors get through these unprecedented times. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 18, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve come to expect from Apple, another great and welcome move for both Italy and Silicon Valley!