Barclays: Apple’s China iPhone recovery ‘seems to be stronger than for peers’

On Wednesday, Barclays analyst Tim Long offered an upbeat assessment of Apple’s rebound in China amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, writing that recovery for the iPhone business in the country “seems to be stronger than for peers” with signs of improvement in iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro sales.

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

Based on his conversations with industry contacts, Long also sees indications of “very strong” iPad and AirPods demand, in part due to a surge in remote schooling, though he said sales of those products remain strong even as the worst of the outbreak seems to be in the past.

MacDailyNews Take: That is certainly good news that Apple’s China iPhone recovery is looking stronger than for the peddlers of wannabe iPhones. We’ll take as much upbeat news as we can get!