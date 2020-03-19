Apple’s new 2020 iPad Pro vs. the 2018 iPad Pro

The new 2020 iPad Pro line may not be as big an external overhaul as its 2018 predecessor, but Apple’s new professional iPad lineup does offer significant improvements.

With the A12Z Bionic chip, iPad Pro is faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops. The new iPad Pro adds an Ultra Wide camera, studio-quality mics and a breakthrough LiDAR Scanner that delivers cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities, opening up more pro workflows and supporting pro photo and video apps. The LiDAR Scanner, along with pro cameras, motion sensors, pro performance, pro audio, the stunning Liquid Retina display and powerful apps, extends the lead of iPad Pro as the world’s best device for augmented reality (AR).

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Externally, the new iPad Pro looks remarkably the same. It retains the stunning edge-to-edge Liquid Retina Display that debuted on the previous third-gen design touting impressive specs such as a 120Hz ProMotion display, industry-leading color accuracy, 600 nits of brightness, True Tone, and support for the P3 wide color gamut. The only visible change you’d notice is the camera module. Instead of a single circular lens protrusion, there is now a rounded square camera bump not dissimilar from the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max…

MacDailyNews Take: The biggest difference in Apple’s new 2020 iPad Pro family is the LiDAR scanner as it begins to lay the hardware foundation into Apple’s products – coming next the iPhone – that will encourage the long-expected augmented reality revolution to finally commence in earnest.