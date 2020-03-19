How long will this coronavirus crisis last?

In a matter of days, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, life changed abruptly for many Americans and in most countries around the world. In many places, busy streets and sidewalks are now empty. Once-bustling restaurants and bars are closed. Families are hunkering down in their homes. Those who have to venture out to buy food and other supplies try to stay a safe distance from everyone.
One question on everyone’s minds: How long will this last?
Scientists say there isn’t a simple answer.
On Monday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. may be managing the outbreak through July or August. And New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state’s number of coronavirus cases may peak – not end – in 45 days. The overall message is that the country will be fighting the virus outbreak for a matter of months, at least, not days or weeks.
If the virus makes a jump to new person every two to five days, as scientists calculate, then a single infected person could lead to 4,142 total infections within a month — assuming nothing is done to break chains of transmission. Unless such measures are put in place, scientists estimate that between 40 and 80% of the global population could become infected. Based on an analysis of data from China, scientists found that the majority of new infections are transmitted by people with mild symptoms who may not even know they’re ill, said Jeffrey Shaman, a public health expert at Columbia University.
Even if most people recover and only a fraction of total infections are severe enough to require hospitalization — about 14%, scientists estimate — the sheer scale of the epidemic will put enormous strain on hospitals, healthcare workers and other patients who may see unrelated procedures delayed.
Scientists now agree that measures to break or slow the chains of transmission are crucial to ensure that emergency rooms aren’t quickly overwhelmed by surges in critically ill patients.
So how does this end?
Most scientists believe the fight against COVID-19 won’t be over until there’s an effective vaccine. But [U.S. government disease expert Dr. Anthony] Fauci and other experts say it will be more than a year before a vaccine can be ready for widespread use. “The best-case scenario is that we have vaccine in 12 or 18 months and then our lives go back to normal,” [Mark Jit, a disease researcher at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine] said. “The worst-case scenario it takes a long time for a vaccine to be developed, and the world is really changed and our lives aren’t the same again.”
While we wait, are we all shut-ins for more than a year? Almost no one thinks that’s realistic. What may be more feasible is a plan for intermittent restrictions and enhanced monitoring to control the disease, an idea explored in a new study from researchers at Imperial College London. Once the number of new cases falls below a certain threshold, schools, offices and restaurants could reopen. But if the number of infections spikes again, restrictions would be reinstated. “The analogy of pumping car brakes on an icy road is what we should be thinking about,” [Michael Levy, a University of Pennsylvania disease researcher], said. “You push on the brakes to slow things down, then ease up – but if you skid, you have to pump the brakes again.”
MacDailyNews Take: So, the U.S. is taking a middle approach between the two extremes of doing nothing vs. total lockdown (the Netherlands, for just one of many examples, is taking a similar approach the the U.S.).
Here’s the plan: Allow the virus to spread to people who are not really affected by it while protecting the vulnerable as much as possible. If the group that recovered from the virus is large enough, herd immunity will help protect the vulnerable against the virus. This will happen naturally, as some people have to work and some people will just not heed the warnings and properly distance socially. With the current measures already advocated and in place, the U.S. and other governments are trying to “flatten the curve” as much as possible to spread the peak of infections over a longer period. This way immunity is built up in the population that is best-equipped to survive it while the healthcare system is not fatally overloaded. Those who need help to fight and survive the virus will have access to the hospitals, doctors, nurses, and equipment they need. Most people who contract COVID-19 will not need hospitals, doctors, nurses, and equipment. They will get sick, their immune system will do its job, and then they will be immune.
If no measures were taken and the virus were allowed to spread unhindered it would make too many people sick quickly, overloading the healthcare system (see Wuhan initially, Iran and, to some extent, Italy).
On the other extreme, a “total lockdown” would result in fewer cases of COVID-19, but as soon as those controls were relaxed, the virus would spring right back into action and we do not and will not have an effective vaccine that is deemed safe for 12-18 months at least. We very likely will have effective treatments long before then.
It’s better in this case to overreact. Stay home. When you have to go out, stay away from others. Be smart. Let’s work together to blunt the coronavirus as much as possible!
More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here. Track the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) here.
16 Comments
Really?
That was the UK conservative government’s strategy: isolate the elderly, but younger folk were told to continue mixing and mingling. But according to https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/03/17/britain-uk-coronavirus-response-johnson-drops-go-it-alone/
“On Monday night, that theory collided with the facts. A new analysis by immunologists at Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine of the impact of the coronavirus in Italy suggested that up to 30 percent of patients hospitalized with the virus would require intensive care treatment. Those numbers, if repeated in the U.K., would quickly overwhelm Britain’s state-run National Health Service.
Within hours of the report, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared at a daily briefing at No. 10 Downing St. to reverse the herd immunity policy. Acknowledging that “drastic action” was required, Johnson announced that from now on Britons should try to work from home and voluntarily refrain from unnecessary travel and social contact.”
Most jobs (90%) can’t be worked from home…
Most jobs can’t be done by infected workers who’ve been hospitalized, either.
A Wednesday CDC report, 20% (1 in 5 people) of Americans confirmed to have COVID-19 had to be hospitalized in the US, and 12% of those also admitted to ICUs, are young adults (ages 20 to 44).
The health insurance of millions of Americans is not robust enough to take this kind of hit.
Thanks, you saved me the trouble. It’s baffling that the US is resisting harsher measures to ensure a flatter curve rather than relying on dubious ‘herd immunity science. It’s been proved that coming down hard yields the best result in the short term and longer.
There will be howls of “anti constitutional “
‘the Johnson’ has had to do a 180 from said policy.
London will be in lockdown come the weekend, troops on the street, food riots and a curfew most likely. The US will probably follow.
In Quarantine signs going up locally even though we have only 3 cases so far in the county. The huge county wide holiday/second home owners brigade are piling in with their suvs piled high with supplies putting a strain on local services severely depleted after 12 years of austerity, the web speed has slowed by around 50% in the last two weeks, local shops are stripped to the point you can’t even buy the ingredients to bake a loaf of bread from anywhere.
Yep. The herd immunity policy worked really well.
There are also 2 drugs that are designed to kill all corona viruses (including this one), under development for the last 5 years, that are now in human trials. The news interviewer didn’t ask the timeline question, so I am not sure how long before they could be approved for market, etc. I am sure many months (year to year and a half?). I think clinical trials come after human trials (the drugs have both been effective in vitro and in animals). Once all trials are done, if safe and effective, I assume the FDA could fast track approval red tape. Then you have manufacturing ramp up, etc… So, likely – about the same timeline as vaccine, as at least one vaccine has also begun human trials.
The “simple answer,” is End of March. Corona Virus is no more potent than a mild case of the Flu (with similar death-rates). This has all been a case of “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”
👉🏼China has closed down its last coronavirus hospital. Not enough new cases to support them.
👉🏼Doctors in India have been successful in treating Coronavirus. Combination of drugs used: Lopinavir, Retonovir, Oseltamivir along with Chlorphenamine. They are going to suggest same medicine, globally.
👉🏼Researchers of the Erasmus Medical Center claim to have found an antibody against coronavirus.
👉🏼A 103-year-old Chinese grandmother has made a full recovery from COVID-19 after being treated for 6 days in Wuhan, China.
👉🏼Apple reopens all 42 china stores,
👉🏼Cleveland Clinic developed a COVID-19 test that gives results in hours, not days.
👉🏼Good news from South Korea, where the number of new cases is declining.
👉🏼Italy is hit hard, experts say, only because they have the oldest population in Europe.
👉🏼Scientists in Israel likely to announce the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
👉🏼3 Maryland coronavirus patients fully recovered; able to return to everyday life.
👉🏼A network of Canadian scientists are making excellent progress in Covid-19 research.
👉🏼A San Diego biotech company is developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with Duke University and National University of Singapore.
👉🏼Tulsa County’s first positive COVID-19 case has recovered. This individual has had two negative tests, which is the indicator of recovery.
👉🏼All 7 patients who were getting treated for at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi have recovered.
👉🏼Plasma from newly recovered patients from Covid -19 can treat others infected by Covid-19.
Steve… perhaps you’ve heard of the Spanish Flu. You may not realize it, but it didn’t come from Spain. There are three theories… one that it developed in the Trenches in France, one that it developed in a military army camp in Kansas and another that it started in Northern China.
The Chinese theory is the most interesting ( and before you pull the racism card, keep reading ). China and its environs, in general, was not hit as hard as the rest of world. in 1917 Northern China was affected by a mysterious respiratory disease. The Chinese at the time labeled it the winter flu.
96,000 Chinese laborers were ( at the same time ) shipped out from that affected area to the front lines to help with the war effort.
The virus then mutated and became more deadly.
It’s the mutated virus that killed so many more. IN the FALL of 1918 it mutated again and became even more deadly.
We don’t yet know how deadly this virus will end up being, but we DO know that it’s very contagious… so flattening the curve both doesn’t overwhelm medical facilities and allows us time to develop strategies to combat them.
Just wow. I really can’t fathom where your blithe confidence comes from on the vaccine front, but, to be so ill informed about simple Covid-19 facts and it’s lethal effects on the world as we know it, is almost criminal denial.
Wow! China has got everything under control! 1,435,000,000 people all hanging out with a highly contagious virus and China is just cruising along. Some other explanations might be, A) numbers coming out of China aren’t accurate, B) they have stopped testing – no tests = no new cases, C) both A + B. In other “China is doing a great job” news; citizen reports are popping up on Weibo and We Chat of local community door to door checks in Wuhan… knock, knock… no answer. Bust the door down to find…uh…ehh… family has been permanently cured. Another one… mom and dad went off to “a hospital.” Two children left at home. They are permanently cured, too. If only we could be more like China! Yay!
MDN,
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE delete comments that repeat the life-threatening lie that Covid-19 is no worse than the flu.
They should also remove any stigmatising posts ré China and Covid-19 since in the aftermath of 9/11, I don’t remember Chinese officials making unjustified and gloating xenophobic remarks over the loss of lives from terrorism. A figure dwarfed three times over by the currently 9000 Covid-19 deaths in China.
C’mon MDN grow a spine.
The new normal will take 1 month (for the human mind/world to adjust), Coronavirus like the flu is here to stay, and like the flu or the common cold there is nothing you can do a question of when not if you get it, but single payer and more better investment in healthcare for all is something that should be done? And not smoking and clean air (EPA) might be important to your long term health.
Steve Carl Said:
“The “simple answer,” is End of March. Corona Virus is no more potent than a mild case of the Flu”
That’s a hugely wrong and dangerous claim.
COVID-19 has a vastly higher mortality rate.
The CDC has repeatedly stated that the CV-19 mortality rate is between 2% and 3%. and (between 10% and 20% for people above 60). The flu mortality rate 0.1%. Mortality rate is 20 times greater than the flu at a minimum.
COVID-19 is vastly more transmissible than the flu for AT LEAST 2 reasons:
NO PREEXISTING immunity: Prior to December 2019 no one in the world has ever had this disease. But almost everyone has had many forms of flu, which by itself, according to the CDC makes covid-19 vastly more transmissible than the FLU
COVID-19 is transmissible from people who have this WITHOUT SYMPTOMS. Thus its impossible to know when to self isolate, (and its impossible for people even WITH average symptoms to get tested). This is not true of the flu.
China’s success relates to the fact that they’ve been tracking and isolating People in ways we haven’t even begun to dream of.
Every person (including foreign travelers) has his ID on his smartphone checked and his temperature checked before entering each and every building in the country. movement within buildings are tracked as well
ANY previous PROXIMITY to infected people is automatically identified and cause for lockout,.
We can’t even test all people with severe symptoms
the number of US cases is going up 10 fold every week, and we’re testing practically NO-ONE whose symptoms are not life threatening
The short answer is that nobody knows how long the crisis will last, but looking at how cases multiply, the crisis will last in a particular country for about two months after their government truly understand that it’s crisis and that extreme action needs to be taken. to restrict movement
I live in the UK and our government has recently done a 180 degree spin and is now doing many of the right things. Today they said that there is zero chance that London will be put on lockdown, but lockdown is precisely what is needed, so we can anticipate another 180 turn there. To put a charitable spin on it, I think they have to deny it right up until they need to enforce it, otherwise there will be a mass exodus, with people taking the virus with them to wherever they flee to.
I have relatives in Germany and friends in Italy. Things in both countries currently look grim. and the public in both countries are very concerned aboutr the future. In Germany, young men have to do national service, which can be military or alternatively in essential services. A very good friend of mine who is now in his mid 40s did his national service as a paramedic. He has already been recalled to work as a medic. It’s very telling that while Germany has quite a high number of infections, their mortality rate is rather lower than most countries.
With regards to the spread of coronavirus, the Germans are a couple of weeks ahead of the UK while Italy is about a month ahead, and China is emerging from the other side of it, so there is a lot to be learned from their experiences for anybody willing to listen, Sadly the people who most need to listen seem to be talking instead of listening.
Too late. There’s almost a convoy of loaded suvs streaming into the many second homes in a county with only three current cases. Our services are barely adequate without the incomes as it is.
But yes ‘the Johnson’ will do another 180 as soon as his cronies have decamped to their nests.