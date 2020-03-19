‘Apple Glasses’ could deliver impressive audio capabilities

The long-rumored “Apple Glasses,” designed to deliver augmented reality via lightweight eyewear may offer impressive audio capabilities as revealed in a newly-filed patent (number 2020089008) by Apple for a “display devices with multimodal audio.”

This follows another “Apple Glasses” patent application revealed earlier this year that described using an iPhone as the wireless “engine” for an augmented reality head-mounted display.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

In the patent filing, Apple notes that display devices, such as wearable HMDs [head-mounted displays] typically include both video and audio systems and components to create a more complete user experience. Flexibility in audio operation is often desirable in that it allows for use of the system in a variety of settings or environments. For example, in the context of virtual reality (VR), a more immersive audio experience may be desirable (e.g., to block out or cancel external noise), whereas in the context of augmented reality (AR) or mixed reality (MR), external noise may be of less import.

MacDailyNews Take: Certainly some method to easily and quickly switch between active noise cancelation and transparency, among other audio modes, will be necessary for Apple Glasses.