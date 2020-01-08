Apple patent filing details wireless communication between iPhone and ‘Apple Glasses’

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Apple has filed for another patent (number 10,530,915) regarding the rumored “Apple Glasses.” It involves using an iPhone as the wireless “engine” of the augmented reality head-mounted display.

The idea: The iPhone may be physically coupled to the Apple Glasses such that the portable electronic device can be worn on the user’s head. The smartphone may be operatively coupled to the head-mounted device such that they can communicate and operate with one another. Each device may be allowed to extend its features and/or services to the other device for the purpose of enhancing, increasing and/or eliminating redundant functions between the head-mounted device and the portable electronic device.