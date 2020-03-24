Next-gen Apple TV said to be coming with more storage, new ‘Kids Mode’

A next-gen Apple TV set-top box is said to be coming with more storage and a new “Kids Mode” according to reports from YouTube channel iUpdate and The Verifier.

Back in September 2017, Apple introduced the new Apple TV 4K which delivers a stunning cinematic experience at home. With support for both 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR), Apple TV 4K features unbelievably sharp, crisp images, richer, more true-to-life colors, and far greater detail in both dark and bright scenes.

Apple TV 4K features an A10X Fusion chip with:

• Support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10 ensures users can enjoy incredible-looking TV shows and movies on any HDR TV.

• Built-in high-performance 4K video scaler makes HD content look better than ever on a 4K TV.

• Always outputting to the highest resolution possible allows viewers to get the most out of their TV, whether it’s an older HDTV or the latest 4K Dolby Vision OLED.

• Automatic detection of a 4K TV’s capabilities optimizes setup for the best quality picture.

The current Apple TV 4K currently is available in 32GB and 64GB versions.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

The reports say the set-top box will come in 64GB and 128GB capacities… Pricing will likely stay the same ($179 and $199, respectively). The next gen Apple TV will likely pack a A11 or A12 processor, an upgrade from the A10X in the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD’s A8 chip. As for “Kids Mode,” the reports say it will be a new feature for tvOS. It would allow Apple TV owners to set up a separate account for their kids…

MacDailyNews Take: Of course a next-gen Apple TV with new hardware, better performance, and more storage will be welcome for a variety of reasons – off-line viewing, more advanced gaming, etc.), but tvOS fairly screams for a “Kids Mode” for parents to finally be able to properly control what’s available to their children on Apple TV!