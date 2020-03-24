Stocks jump on stimulus bill hopes, President Trump’s reopening signal

After President Donald Trump on Tuesday signaled he was eager to reopen the economy and amid hopes that U.S. lawmakers were close to an agreement on a stimulus bill to rescue the economy from the COVID-19 coronavirus, stocks jumped in early trading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded more than 1,000 points higher, or 5.9%. The S&P 500 gained 5.2% while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 5.1%.
CNBC:
Senator Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they hope to have a deal by Tuesday morning. “There are still a few little differences. Neither of us think they are in any way going to get in the way of a final agreement,” Schumer said.
“From a market perspective … it feels like we’re coming to the end of it,” said Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” Novogratz started buying into this market on Monday, he said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean the market’s going to go up, but a lot of that crazy volatility is kind of coming out.”
Tuesday’s gains also came as President Donald Trump signaled he was eager to reopen the economy, despite concerns of public health officials. “At some point we’re going to open up our country, and it will be fairly soon,” Trump said during an evening press briefing on the fast-spreading virus.
Markets are getting support from the Federal Reserve, which said Monday it would embark on an open-ended asset purchase program. The central bank said the program will run in the “amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy.”
“This market has been utterly dangerous since February,” wrote Fundstrat’s Tom Lee in a note Tuesday. “But there are glimmers of hope.”
MacDailyNews Take: As stocks jump on stimulus hopes, Apple shares surged along with them in early trading and the company’s market cap is again north of $1 trillion.
The US has five times the population of the UK, and ten times the confirmed Covid-19 cases (despite the lack of testing).
The UK has just ramped up its social distancing rules. You can go outside once a day to exercise and the police can disperse any gathering of more than two people.
The US is considering a relaxation of its rules as early as next week. This is being driven by pro-management economics against medical advice.
That hardly seems grounds for confidence in a rapid recovery.
Destroying the entire economy for the 99+% of people who get the virus, fight it off, and be immune within days is pure stupidity and overreaction. We won’t be just sending everyone back to work, business as usual – there will clearly be guidelines to follow.
I know you’d like to destroy the economy to get rid of Trump because he doesn’t soothe you with smooth, scripted politician-speak and you consider blunt honesty to be a disqualifier for the presidency (you’d rather have a fool like Obama who “sounds good” to you than a president who actually accomplishes things) and also because a destroyed economy makes otherwise thinking people ripe for your wet dream of a “democratic socialist” utopia based on centralized government control.
A destroyed economy for the 99+% of people who get the virus, fight it off, and be immune within days will make the people more amenable to all sorts of government control and dependency, loss of rights, nationalization of health care, etc.
We all know what you and your ilk want. Why don’t you just come out and finally say it for once. Still too scared?
Excuse me but this is not a partisan issue. TxUser didn’t mention the word “Trump” once on his/her post. These facts are absolute… the US will become the epicenter of confirmed cases worldwide and it’s well on its way to having the most deaths… with no cure in sight. The world is so interconnected that even if you inject every tax payer dollar into “saving the economy” how are you going to receive shipments from countries that aren’t willing/can’t ship anything? That’s just one of many examples on how this situation is far more complicated than it seems. Revamping local production is a great initiative but how fast can the US make it happen? China controlled the outbreak because they have the world’s largest population of doctors, engineers, steady production supply of virtually everything and, even though I’m not a fan, a leaner government. It’s a fair point about the economy but are short term gains really more important than saving human lives? Self-isolate while you can.
This is NOT about trying to get rid of President Trump. It IS about the appropriate course of action for the American people. It is NOT about your pocketbook.
Due to the initial lack of the ability to test for the virus, the U.S. is just now STARTING to get a handle on the number of cases in the population. If you look at that actual numbers, the number of reported, verified cases is actually accelerating across the U.S. This is partly due to the fact that there is more testing now, but it is also due to the fact that people not knowing they were infected moving freely about and infecting others. To say otherwise is just lying. Period.
To say, “A destroyed economy for the 99+% of people who get the virus, fight it off, and be immune within days…” is just not paying attention to reality. It can take up to 10 days for an infected person to show symptoms. It can take 14 days or more (some validated cases have taken 21+ days) to get through the symptoms before the person is considered “well”. Thus it can take a month or more before a person “get[s] the virus, fight[s] it off, and [is] immune”. Additionally, there are multiple reports of people getting the virus and having symptoms again after they have already gone through it and declared “well”.
Even the most ludicrous proposals (and there have been several) for inclusion in relief legislation do not approach any of the “loss of rights” or “nationalization of health care” you mention. To push that lunacy it truly irresponsible.
This isn’t about anyone’s “pocketbook” getting dinged.
You might want to read up on The Great Depression. Democrat social programs didn’t end the suffering, misery, starvation, and widespread death, a World War did.
Destroying the entire economy for the 99+% of people who get the virus, fight it off, and are immune within days is pure stupidity and overreaction and invites inevitable war.
As always, you are entitled to your own opinion, but not to your own facts. There is simply no evidence that “99%+ of people, etc.”
In Italy, about 9% of confirmed cases lead to death. At best, the mortality rate is 1% (in the US, that would be 3 million people if everyone gets the virus). At best, 20% become ill enough to require hospitalization. We do not have anywhere near 60 million available beds (probably not even 600,000). Those patients might be “immune within days,” but they won’t be participating in the economy as either workers or consumers (apart from medical services) for weeks or months.
It is not just the right moral and medical choice to maintain distancing in order to “flatten the curve,” but also the safest for the economy.
Case fatality rates from SARS-CoV-2 are well under 1 percent in the U.S. where, despite the best efforts of Democrats, the health system remains unparalleled. Hundreds of thousands, likely millions, of people worldwide have already had and recovered from the viral infection. They have not been tested or counted. It’s very simple math. Even you could maybe do it if only you took a few seconds break from your endless attempt to impune everything America does that isn’t steeped in authoritarian anti-capitalism.
Did you forget to add the percent of elderly in Italy vs America?
No, because you are the CNN of commenters here.
US as a whole—16% over 65. Italy—23%. Not exactly enough to drop 9% mortality to less than 1%.
There is, by definition, no way to know how many cases have been undiagnosed, so speculating that 90% of the Italians, Chinese, etc who caught the virus remained undiagnosed is… speculation.
Did you forget to add the percent of obesity, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure in Italy vs America? Age is only ONE of the high risk variables.
No, because you are the FOX of commenters here.
@ no name
Did you forget to factor in Hug a Chinese nonsense the libs pushed?
Their slow response to travel?
Yeah, they aren’t America so they must be doing everything right…
A study in Science last week estimated that 86% of all SARS-CoV2 infections were undocumented in the early stages of China’s epidemic, before the travel restrictions that the government imposed on January 23.
In other words, the actual number of infections was roughly 6X as high as the official number. If that holds true at this point in the United States, where about 45,000 cases have been confirmed so far, the actual number of infections right now would be nearly 270,000. The actual case fatality rate for COVID-19 would be 0.2 percent.
The only thing our health system is unparalleled in is it’s cost. Care in the US is much more expensive than anywhere else in comparable western countries and our outcomes are pretty poor. Check out this article from the American Journal of Managed Care, which is certainly not part of the left wing media.
https://www.ajmc.com/contributor/julie-potyraj/2016/02/the-quality-of-us-healthcare-compared-with-the-world
Go lick some doorknobs
Everything the Democrats do or say is about getting rid of Trump.
EVERYthing they do.
EVERYTHING!!!
Which is why it is here to stay, unless you have another planet we can all go to. (that planet would also have it’s own Coronavirus there is no long term escape).
How many deaths would you consider an acceptable number in order to “save” the economy? A million, ten million, a hundred million? Apparently it has not occurred to you that shrinking the population significantly would have a negative effect on the economy. This whole notion that we should accept a certain number of preventable deaths to “save” the economy is frightening.
Terrifying.
This bears repeating, especially to knee-jerk Libs who only “feel,” but never stop to think:
See cases in NY
TxAbUser you never fail to bitch about anything America does.
Why don’t you complain about what Nancy is doing?
No, just another fatalist where a realist is needed.
There is no recovery just live with it, Coronavirus is here to stay it is now a part of the pantheon of human viruses that will come and go every year.
Cases doubling every three days in NY. Where is this headed? You do the math. That means 50,000 by this weekend and 100,000 by next Tuesday. 1% mortality rate. Cases doubling again in three days. 200,000 cases in NY within two weeks. I’d love for Trump to relax restrictions. Hmm… he should wait to see what progress the American people make in slowing this beast down before relaxing anything.
Trump and Pence (and all Republicans for that matter) should self-infect themselves to show the rest of us that there is nothing to be afraid of. It would show true leadership! Patriotism! They would be remembered and memorialized for decades to come!
So many uneducated fools.
There are four endemic coronavirus strains currently circulating in human populations (229E, HKU1, NL63, OC43). If the novel coronavirus follows the pattern of 2009 H1N1 pandemic influenza, it will also spread globally and become a fifth endemic coronavirus within the human population. Treatments have already been and will continue to be developed as the work on a vaccine continues.
The real problem: Too many zombie movies plus too few intelligent people.
Here in Texas, our Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said that he and other older Americans should be happy to die if that’s necessary to avoid impeding business.
Trump has the attention span of a Tsetse fly he has moved on back to his golf course.