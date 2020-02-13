Apple launches purchase button for AR Quick Look, retailers hop aboard

Apple’s AR Quick Look is built into iOS apps, including Mail, Messages, News, Notes, and Safari, which use Quick Look to display USDZ files of virtual objects in 3D or AR. Developers can embed Quick Look views into apps and websites to let users see incredibly detailed renderings, including reflections of real world surroundings in shiny virtual objects.

Greg Kumparak for TechCrunch:

At first, though, Quick Look was really just for that — looking. You could look at an item in AR, but that was about it.

Apple is expanding upon the concept a bit, allowing developers to bring a customizable button into the mix. It could be a purchase button, triggering an Apple Pay prompt on the spot. Or it can be wired up to do just about any other single action a retailer might want. It could initiate a customer support chat to let a customer ask about color options — or it could point them to local retailers who have it in stock so they can see it in person.

Apple previewed the feature at WWDC last year; this week, a handful of big retailers — Home Depot, Wayfair, Bang & Olufsen and 1-800-Flowers — are rolling out their implementations.