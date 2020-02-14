Roku gains as Apple TV+ and Disney+ launches drive Q4 revenue surge

Roku posted pre-market gains as the streaming platform added 4.6 million new customers over the fourth calendar quarter, thanks in part to the launches of Apple TV+ and Disney+.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app is or will be available on LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

Martin Baccardax for TheStreet.:

Roku Inc. shares jumped higher in pre-market trading Friday after it posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter revenues, and topped Street estimates for near-term sales… Roku recorded a narrower-than-expected fourth quarter loss of 13 cents per share over the three months ending in December, as revenues surged nearly 50% to $411.2 million. Roku added 4.6 million new customers over the quarter, the company said, as new offerings from Walt Disney and Apple Inc. pushed the 2019 total to just under 37 million. “As new services come on that’s good overall for Roku in terms of driving folks to the platform and increasing engagement,” CFO Steve Louden told investors on a conference call late Thursday… “And there was dollars in the quarter and dollars in the outlook related to new services like Disney Plus or Apple or others.”

MacDailyNews Take: Since the launches of Apple TV+ and Disney+ drove gains for Roku, they may also drive gains for smart TV makers, like Sony, LG, Samsung, Visio, etc.

FYI: Owners of select Roku devices can watch Apple TV+ after adding the Apple TV channel on following devices: