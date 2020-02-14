UK network Three rolls out 5G service ahead of Apple’s first 5G iPhones

British network Three is rolling out a 5G service to major cities including London, Glasgow, and Birmingham. The 5G service is set to be in place by the end of the month, joining its larger rivals in offering next-generation mobile service in preparation for Apple’s first 5G iPhones.

Reuters:

Three, owned by Hong Kong’s Hutchison, launched a 5G home broadband product in central London last year, but Chief Executive Dave Dyson said he wanted all elements of the network, including its cutting edge “cloud core”, fully functioning before moving onto mobile… Apple is set to launch its first 5G iPhones later this year, industry analysts have predicted. “We are prepped and ready for that critical inflection point,” Dyson said. The company, unlike rivals like BT’s EE, said it would give customers access to 5G with no speed caps and at no extra cost on all contract, SIM-only and pay-as-you-go mobile plans. The service will initially be available in 25 cities and towns, building to 80% coverage by the end of 2021.

MacDailyNews Take: The world’s networks are getting ready for the 5G star’s debut later this year, Apple’s iPhone!