Verizon’s nationwide 5G launch could be ready for Apple’s new 5G iPhones

Verizon plans to launch 5G wireless service across the U.S. later this year, just in time for the fall release of Apple’s widely-expected 5G iPhones.

Scott Moritz for Bloomberg:

The next-generation wireless service will connect compatible phones through a combination of low-band airwaves using a new, unproven technology called dynamic spectrum sharing, according to Nicki Palmer, Verizon’s chief product-development officer. While the speeds of the low-band 5G won’t be a massive improvement over current 4G connections, the launch will give Verizon a key marketing message as it competes with AT&T Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc. in what’s expected to be a potentially large, so-called super-cycle of phone sales triggered by the arrival of Apple’s 5G iPhone.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, coronavirus willing, Apple suppliers can assemble even some semblance of enough units to match super cycle iPhone demand!