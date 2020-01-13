Apple releases Reality Converter beta for Mac

The new Reality Converter app makes it easy to convert, view, and customize USDZ 3D objects on Mac.
Simply drag-and-drop common 3D file formats, such as .obj, .gltf and .usd, to view the converted USDZ result, customize material properties with your own textures, and edit file metadata.
You can even preview your USDZ object under a variety of lighting and environment conditions with built-in IBL options.
MacDailyNews Take: Universal Scene Description is a graphics framework for interchange and augmentation of 3D data which was created by Pixar and used by Apple in their augmented reality systems. File formats used by the standard include those with the .usdz extension. More info: https://graphics.pixar.com/usd/docs/index.html